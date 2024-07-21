Animal activists call on Manitoba Stampede to end rodeos, animal events

A group of animal rights activists took a stand at the Manitoba Stampede & Exhibition, calling for a ban on all rodeos in the province.

Demonstrators representing Manitoba Animal Save and Brandon Animal Save gathered outside the grounds in Morris, Man., Saturday afternoon. The group is asking Manitoba Stampede organizer Valley Agriculture Society to put an end to rodeo events, and instead shift its focus to the midway and Gathering of Nations.

A group of demonstrators stand outside the Manitoba Stampede & Exhibition grounds on July 20, 2024. (Submitted by Danae Tonge)

“There are so many other good attractions happening there. They really don't need the animal events anymore,” said Danae Tonge, an organizer with Manitoba Animal Save.

In an interview with CTV News, Manitoba Stampede rodeo chairman Tim Lewis acknowledged the protesters’ demands, but said event organizers are still looking at keeping the rodeo running for a long time.

“We are not planning on stopping,” Lewis said. “We just take all the precautions we can.”

Some of the activities scheduled for this year’s stampede include saddle bronc riding, break away roping, team roping, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping or calf-roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and chuckwagon and chariot racing.

“it's very concerning,” Tonge said. “Those are always very dangerous events, very risky.”

Lewis emphasized stampede organizers and handlers work to ensure “the stock is treated properly” and “in really good health.”

“We also have veterinarians on site during all events, both for the fair side and the rodeo side,” he said. “So our feeling is that we’re doing our due diligence to make sure that things get done properly.”

Tonge also brought up concerns related to animal-involved incidents at the Calgary Stampede earlier this month, including some that were euthanized after being injured.

“We have federal and provincial animal welfare laws that outline standards of care and prohibit intentional mistreatment, but these animal welfare laws do not specifically mention rodeos,” she said. “So exhibitions and fairs are actually part of a long list of activities that are accepted and are exempt from our animal protection laws.”

In 2019, a heifer cow died during a cattle herding event at the Manitoba Stampede. At the time, Manitoba Team Penning Association board member Darcy Brown told CTV News it was “a freak accident.”

And just last year, a horse died at the Triple S Fair and Rodeo in Selkirk, Man., after it was injured during a bronc riding event.

“We tend to only find out about these animal fatalities when someone is in attendance and they're able to capture it or otherwise record it,” Tonge said.

“I can’t say that it would never happen here,” Lewis said when asked about animal fatalities on stampede grounds. “Again, like I say, we take all precautions.”

The Manitoba Stampede & Exhibition runs from July 19 to 21.