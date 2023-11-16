WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Anniversary of Louis Riel's execution marked at his Winnipeg gravesite

    The Manitoba Metis Federation marked the 138th anniversary of Louis Riel's execution Thursday.

    On Nov. 16, 1885, the Metis leader and founder of Manitoba was hanged in Regina for his involvement in the northwest rebellion.

    "Riel knew it was not about what was easy, it was about what was right," said Will Goodon, the federation's minister of housing, at a ceremony Thursday.

    Representatives from all three levels of government attended Riel's gravesite in St. Boniface to commemorate the anniversary.

    In a statement, Manitoba Metis Federation President David Chartrand says he hopes Riel will be remembered for inclusiveness of language rights, equality between genders and welcoming newcomers.

    Premier Wab Kinew has promised to officially recognize Riel as the first Premier of Manitoba.

    "For all those things that we are proud of and grateful for I think we always have to thank Mr. Riel," said Kinew Thursday.

    "It was a stand that he took, a courageous stand along with the other members of the Metis Nation that we've heard acknowledged here today that allow us to live on these lands in the way that we do."

    Kinew said people should expect to hear more during his government's throne speech next week about Riel.

