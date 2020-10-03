WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced a new death from COVID-19 and 38 new cases of the virus in Manitoba.

The new death was a woman in her 80s and a previously announced case connected to the Parkview Place personal care home outbreak. This is the 22nd COVID-19 related death in the province.

The province now has 677 active cases, and 1,409 people have recovered from the virus.

Two previously announced cases have been removed from the case totals, bringing the net number of new cases today to 36 and the total number of cases in Manitoba to 2,108.

The new cases announced on Saturday include:

two cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

three in the Interlake–Eastern health region

33 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The current test positivity rate now sits at 2.5 per cent.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin, preliminary investigations show that 19 of the cases announced Saturday are close contacts of previously-announced cases.

Due to technical issues, hospitalization and ICU data is not available. The province said it will be updated when available.

On Friday, 1,963 tests were performed, bringing the total to 190,061 since early February.