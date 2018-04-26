

CTV Winnipeg





Tenants were forced to evacuate from their homes after an apartment fire Thursday in the St. John’s area, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

WFPS was called around 12: 30 a.m. for a couch and garbage fire at an apartment in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue. The fire spread to the apartment’s basement on the first and second floor.

All the tenants were evacuated and placed into Winnipeg Transit buses for shelter.

The crews opened up interior walls and ceilings, and were able to extinguish the fire.

A man and a boy were assessed and released on the scene by paramedics.

Winnipeg Emergency Social Services was called to help with temporary housing.