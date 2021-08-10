WINNIPEG -- Manitobans are still required to wear masks at dental offices; despite the fact the province has lifted the mask mandate.

On Monday, the Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) clarified that dental offices are health-care settings, so staff and visitors will continue to be subject to the mask requirement.

The association notes that dentists support the continued wearing of masks at dental offices, as it will maximize safety and reduce the risk of a fourth wave.

Dr. Chris Cottick, president of the MDA, said in a news release, that it’s the priority and obligation of dentists to protect the public and their dental team.

“Along with legislating and setting up strict infection control systems at dental clinics, MDA strongly encourages the public to make personal and professional decisions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Cottick said.

“Stay home and get tested if you have flu-like symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has been exposed to COVID-19. Physical distancing and mask wearing are proven to minimize risks of infection.”

Under Manitoba’s latest reopening plans, which went into effect on Saturday, mask-wearing is not required in indoor public places, but still strongly recommended for those who are not fully immunized against COVID-19.

Masks are still required at health-care facilities, including hospitals and personal care homes, and individual businesses can decide if they still want to continue requiring customers to wear masks.