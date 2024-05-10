WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

System of dry lightning sparks several wildfires in Manitoba: province

Winnipeg lifts fire ban
Share

A system of dry lightning has sparked several natural-start wildfires over the past 24 hours in parts of Manitoba.

In a fire bulletin released Friday, the province said the system triggered an increase in wildfires in the northwestern and eastern regions of the province.

Officials warn Manitobans, particularly in The Pas and Flin Flon areas, to remain diligent and use extreme caution while in forested areas due to drought conditions.

“As all wildfires to date in the eastern region have been caused by human activity, Manitobans are reminded to carefully observe fire prevention measures. Be sure to check and maintain all equipment, such as vehicle tires, trailers, off-road vehicles and any other equipment travelling along roadways and trails,” the bulletin said.

Manitobans are reminded to monitor campfires, don’t burn in windy conditions and be sure to extinguish campfires completely before leaving by soaking the flames with water and dirt, stirring with a stick or shovel, soaking the fire again and repeating the process until the air above is cool to the touch.

Officials say burning permits are required for outdoor fires set within the burn permit area from April 1 to Nov. 15 annually. They can be acquired at provincial district offices.

More information can be found on the province’s website

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Barron Trump declines to serve as an RNC delegate

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has declined to serve as a delegate at this summer’s Republican National Convention, according to a senior Trump campaign adviser and a statement from Melania Trump's office.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News