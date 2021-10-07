Are Winnipeg malls hosting Halloween events this year?

WINNIPEG -

Halloween is coming up in just a few weeks, and health officials are advising that people still need to remain safe and follow COVID-19 health precautions.

According to Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, the province has already started to look into what its advice will be for the holiday.

"It is going to be, again, sticking with fundamentals. All these things that we've been talking about now for over 18 months," he said at a news conference on Monday.

"We will be having some more guidance as things come and, of course, our epidemiology might look a lot different as we get closer to Halloween, but the fundamentals will remain the same.”

For anyone looking for a safe activity, there are some Winnipeg malls that will be offering events that align with current public health orders.

According to a spokesperson for Kildonan Place and Grant Park Shopping Centres, there will not be indoor events at either mall this year. However, they are looking into doing outdoor or drive-through events. The spokesperson noted they have reached out to public health for guidance and will plan accordingly.

Kildonan Place will also be holding its ‘Carving for a Cause’ celebrity pumpkin carving contest, but instead of having the carving done at the mall, the pumpkins will be dropped off for people to carve at their homes and workplaces.

A representative for Garden City Shopping Centre said they are still figuring out safe and responsible plans for Halloween, and a spokesperson for C.F. Polo Park said there will be no Halloween events at that mall.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to other malls to find out their Halloween plans and will update once there are more details.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.