Armed and barricaded incident on Manitoba First Nation leads to arrest

A 42-year-old man has been arrested following an armed and barricaded incident that took place over the weekend on Sioux Valley Dakota Nation.

The incident began around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, when the RCMP received a call about a man armed with a knife who was threatening residents at a home on the First Nation.

When police got to the scene, the man had already left, but officers were able to identify the suspect. Police began to patrol the area, found the suspect’s car and initiated a traffic stop.

Mounties said the suspect would not stop, so officers followed him. Police said the man then got out of his car and ran into a home as officers chased after him. Mounties tried to get inside the home, but the suspect managed to barricade himself inside.

Officers extracted a 13-year-old girl and 20-year-old man, who were inside the home, through a window.

Additional officers came to the scene, and just after midnight on Jan. 1, the Emergency Response Team got into the home and arrested the suspect.

A 42-year-old is has been charged with a number of offences, including assault with a weapon and resist/obstruct a peace officer. He was taken into custody.