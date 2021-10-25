Armed and dangerous man arrested after allegedly assaulting officer: Steinbach RCMP

WINNIPEG -

RCMP in Steinbach have arrested a man who was considered armed and dangerous after he allegedly assaulted a police officer more than two weeks ago.

On Monday, RCMP announced Jordan Friesen, who was wanted since Oct. 9, was arrested.

Friesen was wanted following a traffic stop on Main Street in Steinbach on Oct. 9 as part of an ongoing investigation. RCMP said he was wanted on outstanding warrants.

RCMP alleges Friesen assaulted an officer and drove away from the scene after being told he was under arrest.

Friesen was charged with multiple offences including assaulting a police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and various theft and break and enter charges.

None of the charges have been proven in court.