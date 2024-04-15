WINNIPEG
    Assault, dangerous driving charges following crash in East St. Paul: RCMP

    Five people were hospitalized after a crash in East St. Paul on April 10, 2024.
    A 30-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly chased a truck and caused a crash in East St. Paul, Man. last week.

    According to RCMP, officers responded to a crash involving a Nissan pickup truck and a Dodge Ram 1500 on April 10 on Raleigh Street.

    Mounties said the trucks were seen “racing or chasing each other” and driving erratically before the crash.

    Five people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    On Monday, RCMP released more details on their investigation. They said it began when two groups met at a pre-arranged time to sell an item.

    “The meeting escalated into a physical altercation between the occupants of both vehicles, which led to one vehicle chasing the other and causing the crash,” RCMP said in a news release.

    RCMP have charged the driver of the Nissan with four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and four counts of assault with a weapon.

    He was released for a future court date.

    RCMP continue to investigate.

    -With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen

