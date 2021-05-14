WINNIPEG -- Horse racing in Manitoba will be getting started slightly later than expected.

Assiniboia Downs announced Friday it would reschedule its opening day to May 24. The season was originally going to begin on May 17.

The organization said interprovincial travel restrictions and Manitoba’s quarantine requirements have resulted in unexpected travel delays for horsemen who were planning to race on May 17. Currently, everyone arriving in Manitoba must self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving in the province.

“There is so much that goes into the opening of the meet so it is disappointing for sure,” said Darren Dunn, chief executive officer, in a statement. “However, we felt it was the responsible approach to give it another week to get everyone here safely, following all necessary protocols. Then we can start the season strong with the first racing program on the Victoria Day Monday.”

Two racing days will be rescheduled to the end of the racing season. Racing will be held Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Fans are currently not allowed to attend due to public health restrictions in Manitoba.