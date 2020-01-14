WINNIPEG -- The Assiniboine Park Conservancy announced Monday it will be donating $10,000 to help rescue and rehabilitate wildlife effected by the Australian wildfires, and it’s asking the public to join in.

On top of giving $10,000 from its conservation fund, the non-profit has launched a fundraiser for those wanting to support its Australian Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Campaign. Donations can be made online or by calling 204-927-8080 or 1-877-927-6006.

A Facebook post on the Assiniboine Park & Zoo’s page says all the money raised between now and the end of the campaign will be divided equally and given to Zoos Victoria Bushfire Wildlife Emergency Fund and WWF Canada, which will be distributed directly to WWF Australia.

“Australia is being ravaged by the worst wildfires seen in decades, with tragic consequences for the people of Australia and Australian wildlife,” the Facebook post says.

“The devastation caused by the fires includes unprecedented habitat destruction. More than 1 billion mammals, birds and reptiles — some of them found nowhere else on Earth — may have been affected or killed by the fires.”

This is a one-time campaign which ends on Jan. 22. All donations over $10 are eligible for a Canadian charitable tax receipt.