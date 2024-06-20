Assiniboine Park's Nature Playground set to reopen after refresh

Assiniboine Park's Nature Playground will soon reopen its gates with a new swing, tunnel, art and more.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy said in a news release the playground will reopen Friday at 10:30 a.m.

The park initially closed in late April for improvements.

The Nature Playground at Assiniboine Park, pictured on April 30, 2024, was closed until June 21 for a refresh of the space. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

Visitors will notice several new features completed during the refresh including a new wheelchair-accessible swing, resurfacing of rubberized pathways and play features, a new wheelchair-accessible willow tree tunnel, spring planting and groundskeeping, and fresh painting and repairs to other playground features, infrastructure and amenities.

The refresh also includes a piece of public art. The DO RE MI FA SOL LA SI sculpture by artist Joe Fafard combines a series of scenes, objects, and fragments that form the shape of seven running horses. Larger sets of the same sculpture are also in Calgary and Quebec City.

Officials say after Friday's reopening, the park will resume regular hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Meantime, the park says planning is underway to make accessibility improvements to the existing washroom in the Nature Playground. That project is expected to start this fall, and will not require the playground to close.