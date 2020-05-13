WINNIPEG -- It is good news for all animal lovers as the Assiniboine Park Zoo has reopened its doors.

The zoo has been closed since March due to COVID-19.

Crowds weren't huge on Wednesday, the zoo says it's probably due to the weather.

But, if people head to the zoo, they will notice some changes to align with physical distancing regulations.

"Once you get into the zoo, you will be looking for red arrows that mark your travel of path and that will take you on a one-way loop around the zoo, so you're going on a one-way direction through the zoo," said Bruce Keats, chief operations officer at Assiniboine Park.

Keats adds there are also yellow markings in front of animal exhibits to make sure there is physical distancing between people and the animals.

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News

"There is some guidelines that we have adopted from our Association of Zoos and Aquariums out of the United States, that allows us for a little bit more information to stay that these particular animal species are susceptible to COVID-19 and we want to just make sure that we are keeping our guests as far away as possible, that six feet or two metres away from them."

He added that the cats and prime apes at the zoo are most at risk of getting COVID-19.

Keats said no animals have shown any signs of the virus, but the zoo continues to monitor them.

There will be two buildings open inside the zoo. The Tundra Grill, which is for takeout only, and Winston's Ice Cream. Keats said physical distancing measures will still be in place at these buildings.

Keats recommends that people buy their tickets online before coming to the zoo to make it easier to get in.

GETTING IN LINE FIRST

Petra Nicolaus was the first person at the zoo Wednesday morning as she was expecting a big line.

"I guess because of the weather, people decided to wait until the rain let off," said Nicolaus.

She said she came because she likes to see the animal's reactions to people after a long break.

"Jack the Arctic fox, he rolled on his back and kicked his legs up in the air and I thought that was really cute."