WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Attempt to have murder charge quashed against alleged serial killer dismissed by judge

    Jeremy Skibicki
    Share

    A motion filed by the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg to have one of those murder charges quashed has been dismissed by the judge – weeks before the start of his trial.

    Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Morgan Harris, Rebecca Contois, Marcedes Myran, and a fourth unidentified woman who has been given the name Buffalo Woman or Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe.

    On Tuesday, Skibicki's lawyers said the count related to Buffalo Woman should be quashed due to the fact her body has not been found and she has not been identified.

    His lawyers said this information should make the count a "nullity" or legally void.

    After listening to the arguments from both the defence and Crown, Court of King's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal dismissed the motion, saying the "count is not a nullity."

    A partial publication ban was put in place allowing information about the motion to be shared, but preventing any evidence discussed from being shared.

    Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to all four first-degree murder counts.

    Contois' remains were found in the Brady Landfill in June 2022, and it's believed the remains of Myran and Harris are in the Prairie Green Landfill. It is not known where Buffalo Woman's remains are.

    In March, the federal and provincial governments reached an agreement to commit $20 million each to fund a search of Prairie Green.

    Skibicki's trial is expected to get underway at the end of the month.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE As GC Strategies partner is admonished by MPs, RCMP confirms search warrant executed

    The RCMP confirmed Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at an address registered to GC Strategies. This development comes as MPs are enacting an extraordinary, rarely used parliamentary power, summoning one of its contractors to appear before the House of Commons to be admonished publicly for failing to answer questions related to the ArriveCan app.

    Earthquake jolts southern Japan

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News