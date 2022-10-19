Avian flu detected on 17 Manitoba farms

The highly-infectious avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been detected in farms across Canada, including several in Manitoba.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, bird flu has been detected on 17 farms in Manitoba over the last few months, most of which are commercial poultry operations. These farms are located in the RM of Bifrost-Riverton, the RM of Ste. Anne, the RM of De Salaberry, the RM of Rockwood, as well as a few other communities.

The government agency reports that 289,000 birds in Manitoba have been impacted by the virus.

The Manitoba government recommends that owners of poultry and non-poultry flocks keep their flocks inside at least until spring migration has passed.

The province also advises of the following precautions:

The trade, sale and exhibition of live birds between flocks should be stopped until the risk of bird flu is reduced. The purchase of chicks from licensed and inspected hatcheries is safe;

Prevent contact between flocks and wild birds. Feed spills should be cleaned immediately, and dead birds and manure should not be stored near flocks;

Ensure all clothes, shoes, equipment and materials that come into contact with flocks are clean. Feeding and watering equipment should be frequently cleaned;

Small flock and non-commercial flock owners must complete an application with Manitoba’s Premises Identification Program;

Contact a veterinarian immediately if there are any increases in sudden deaths or respiratory signs in a flock.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, there is no evidence that shows eating cooked poultry or eggs could transmit avian influenza to humans.