WINNIPEG -- A Surrey, B.C. man has been banned from air travel in Canada and will be deported to India following an incident last month that caused a WestJet flight to divert to Winnipeg.

Balvir Singh, 59, pleaded guilty in a Winnipeg courtroom Thursday morning to mischief and smoking on the June 14 flight from Vancouver to Toronto.

Court also heard Singh refused to wear a mask as well when ordered to by the flight crew, but a charge for that offence was stayed.

Singh came to Canada 12 years ago, but recently became homeless, his lawyer told the court. Singh’s lawyer added Singh has diabetes and was dealing with low blood sugar levels before the flight and had been drinking – a combination they said contributed to his unruly behaviour.

The Crown told court Singh can’t be deported right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be required to live with a relative in Ontario before he can return to India.

Singh was also sentenced to five days in custody, but has already served that time, as he has been in custody since his arrest.