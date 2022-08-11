Bankruptcy rates climbing in Manitoba; what areas of the province are hardest hit?
As prices on everything continue to rise across the country, more Manitobans are filing for bankruptcy according to new data from the federal government.
The second quarter report in 2022 for insolvency statistics in Canada shows Winnipeggers over the last three months have been filing for bankruptcy more compared to the previous quarter by nearly 47 per cent.
It is even higher for the province as a whole as Manitoba sits at 50 per cent.
Looking at the year-over-year numbers, Winnipeg is up 7.2 per cent with 119 filings in 2022 compared to 111 in 2021. In Manitoba, filings have actually dropped since 2021 by 4.4 per cent going from 204 to 195.
Winnipeg and Manitoba's numbers are significantly larger than the national average of just a nine per cent increase from last quarter and last year dropped by 11.1 per cent.
Brad Milne, a licensed insolvency trustee based in Brandon, said these numbers show Manitoba is getting back to pre-pandemic levels.
"When you look at 2019 to 2020, in Manitoba, the filing numbers actually decreased by about 20 per cent and then the subsequent year they decreased by another one per cent," said Milne. "Canada saw a larger decrease in that filing period, approximately 37 per cent."
He said numbers decreased because the government stepped up with emergency benefits, collection agencies weren't calling people and Canadians didn't spend money because there was nothing to spend money on.
Debt proposals have also seen a jump in the province and in Winnipeg.
The government says a proposal is "an offer to creditors to settle debts under conditions other than the existing terms. A proposal is a formal agreement under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act."
In Manitoba, proposals are up since last quarter by 15.2 per cent and 17.3 per cent compared to this time last year.
Those numbers are even higher in Winnipeg; 23.2 per cent compared to last quarter and 24.6 per cent since quarter two of 2021.
Proposal numbers are a little closer for all of Canada, up 9.3 per cent from last quarter and up 20.6 per cent since last year.
"Now as we emerge in 2022 out of that, the benefits are pretty much over, people are resuming their normal activities, collection agencies are back doing their thing, and so we're almost going back to, in my opinion, to our normal ways."
Milne said it is unusual to see such a large change in Manitoba compared to the national average.
He recommends people review their finances every month and look at areas where they can cut costs.
BREAKING DOWN EACH REGION IN MANITOBA - SOUTHEAST
In the southeast part of the province, bankruptcies numbers are up 62.5 per cent since last quarter, going from 8 filings to 13, but since last year, they are down 45.8 per cent.
For proposals, they're up 10.7 per cent since quarter one and up 19.2 per cent since 2021.
SOUTH CENTRAL
The bankruptcy percentage seems worse than the actual filings. The area is up 150 per cent quarter to quarter but that is going from two filings in quarter one to five in quarter 2.
The year-over-year number only went down by one filing.
Proposals dropped 36.8 per cent from 19 to 12 per quarter and 45.5 per cent since 2021, when there were 22 proposals filed.
SOUTHWEST
Bankruptcies were up 56.3 per cent in the southwest region going from 16 last quarter to 25 this quarter, but year-over-year is less at just 25 per cent.
When it comes to proposals, there were 41 in quarter one of 2022, compared to 54 in quarter two for a 31.7 per cent increase. There were 47 proposals filed last year for an increase of 14.9 per cent.
NORTH CENTRAL
The north-central region has been stable quarter to quarter when it comes to bankruptcies with no change in the number of filings – three each quarter.
There has also been a decrease of 62.5 per cent from 2021, when there were eight filings.
Proposals also dropped per quarter from 13 to 12, but are up 50 per cent from 2021 when there were eight.
INTERLAKE
The Interlake saw a jump in bankruptcies in the second quarter going from four to nine, but still a drop from last year at 13 filings.
However, proposals went up 34.8 per cent – 23 in quarter one and 31 in the second quarter.
They are up 63.2 per cent year-over-year from 19 in 2021.
PARKLANDS
The Parklands' numbers were marginal, with two bankruptcy filings last quarter and five in quarter two. However, it's still a decrease from last year when there were eight.
Looking at proposals, they are up slightly in quarter two from 10 to 15 and there were 14 in 2021.
NORTH
In the north, bankruptcy dropped from six to three and only four declarations were made in 2021.
Proposals also dropped this quarter, from 15 to nine and there were 18 in 2021.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sellers 'expecting yesterday's prices': Canadians cope with a correcting housing market
After a series of interest rate hikes implemented by the Bank of Canada, housing markets are now facing a 'significant' correction. CTVNews.ca spoke to Canadians who are now struggling to make the goal of purchasing a home, or selling one, a reality.
A new virus was found in China, here's what we know
Scientists are keeping an eye on the Langya virus, a new pathogen that appears to have been transmitted from animals to humans in China and causes symptoms similar to COVID-19 or the flu.
EXCLUSIVE | B.C. cop stalked ex-girlfriend for years using police computers, misconduct probe finds
A high-ranking B.C. officer used police resources to conduct at least 92 searches on his ex-girlfriend and her family while stalking her over a period of five years, according to documents exclusively obtained by CTV News.
Power restored in Toronto after hours-long outage likely caused by crane hitting transmission line
Power has been restored in Toronto's downtown core after a widespread outage caused major disruptions in the city Thursday.
Police investigating attack on Brampton, Ont. media personality as attempted murder
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was attacked with a machete and axe in his driveway will need months of physical rehabilitation to recover, a close friend says.
U.S. Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
The U.S. Justice Department is asking a federal court to unseal the warrant the FBI used to search the Mar-a-Lago estate of former president Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, acknowledging extraordinary public interest in the case about classified records.
Man who tried to breach FBI office killed after standoff
An armed man clad in body armor who tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office on Thursday was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene and engaged in an hourslong standoff in a rural part of the state, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
'Devastating': Search continues for Sask. mushroom picker missing for 7 days
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
Will you be eligible for one of Ontario's new tax credits? Here's the breakdown
The Ontario government is planning to move forward with several tax credits for residents as it formally tabled its 2022-23 budget on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect arrested for crossing border illegally, kidnapping: U.S. authorities
The suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was arrested in South Dakota for a possible illegal border crossing and kidnapping, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
-
-
Yorkton's SaskAbilities program takes unique approach
Yorkton’s SaskAbilities organization aims to take a person-centred approach when working with people with disabilities.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect arrested for crossing border illegally, kidnapping: U.S. authorities
The suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was arrested in South Dakota for a possible illegal border crossing and kidnapping, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
-
'Devastating': Search continues for Sask. mushroom picker missing for 7 days
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
-
Ukrainian students get head start with school supply donation by Saskatoon charity
With less than a month to go until kids return to school, Nettie Cherniatenski is packing school bags for Ukrainian students at Baba’s Closet.
Northern Ontario
-
Kristin Murray makes history as first person of colour to be mayor of Timmins
Timmins has a new mayor -- and she's the first person of colour to hold the seat. Kristin Murray has been appointed to take over the mayor's office until the upcoming election.
-
Group that supports LGBTQ2S+ community in North Bay vandalized
A group of motorcycle enthusiasts in North Bay were victims of vandalism this week because of their support for the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Birds Canada continuing to monitor loon population
It doesn't get any more Canadian than the loon, which are a big part of the northern Ontario landscape. But some people on Manitoulin Island say they aren't seeing them as much.
Edmonton
-
Alberta lawyers extend job action, threaten more after 'disrespectful' meeting with Shandro
Four Alberta legal associations teamed up Thursday to accuse Justice Minister Tyler Shandro of being "dismissive" and playing politics in a recent meeting over compensation for legal aid services.
-
'We will dig deeper': Questions abound over delay plagued Valley Line LRT and the P3 model
Yet another delay to the opening of the Valley Line Southeast LRT has some questioning the value that public-private partnership (P3) infrastructure projects have, with the city pledging a comprehensive review into the practice.
-
Remembering Ben Stelter: The story behind the young superfan's friendship with Connor McDavid and the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers shared memories of superfan Ben Stelter on Thursday. Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and head coach Jay Woodcroft held a virtual press conference to speak about the six-year-old.
Toronto
-
One person dead after shooting at funeral for Toronto homicide victim
A man is dead and another is in serious condition after a shooting at a Richmond Hill cemetery, where they were attending a funeral on Thursday for a man who was shot and killed in Toronto earlier this week.
-
Power restored in Toronto after hours-long outage likely caused by crane hitting transmission line
Power has been restored in Toronto's downtown core after a widespread outage caused major disruptions in the city Thursday.
-
Forecast ideal for viewing last supermoon of the year in Ontario
Ontarians hoping to view the last supermoon of the year may be in luck—the forecast appears to be in their favour.
Calgary
-
Family of little boy struck at Kensington Road crosswalk want city to make safety improvements
Residents who live near Kensington Road in the northwest are calling on the City of Calgary to decrease the number of lanes at the intersection where an 8-year-old boy was struck by a car in the spring.
-
Nearly $3M in drugs seized, 5 people charged in Calgary ALERT investigations
Five people are facing charges after a pair of Calgary drug busts in which police seized nearly $3 million in methamphetamine and fentanyl.
-
Calgary petting zoo owner says he's been threatened over Pride event
The owner of a petting zoo in east Calgary says the tone has changed over one its most popular public adult-only events.
Montreal
-
'Unparalleled kindness': Montreal North community mourns shooting victim Jayson Colin
The Montreal North community is grieving after 26-year-old Jayson Colin -- a man described as "generous, affable and involved" -- was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.
-
Family says Quebec health-care system 'failed' them after man denied life-saving liver transplant
The family of a man on Montreals' West Island who is suffering liver failure says he is being denied the chance of a life-saving liver transplant.
-
U.S. teen leaves hospital 3 months after drive-by shooting in Laval, Que.
An American teenager who was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Laval, Que. during a family vacation three months ago was finally released from hospital, but still isn't able to walk on his own.
Ottawa
-
Five-kilometre section of Queensway closed until Monday
All eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for the replacement of the Booth Street Bridge. The closure will continue until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
Elevator outage strands residents in Clarence Street apartment for nearly a week
Two elevators at an Ottawa apartment building that houses subsidized units have been out for nearly a week.
-
Here's when gas prices will increase eight cents a litre in Ottawa
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will increase eight cents a litre in Ottawa on Friday, bringing gas prices to $1.749 a litre.
Atlantic
-
Two-tiered medical system is inevitable in Canada: N.S. doctor
Hazelton says breakthroughs in care are making an impact, like advancements in virtual and tele-health care and says the province should create more community nurse and nurse practitioner-led clinics to help to ease the backlog in hospitals.
-
Former CEO of IWK Health Centre released on bail pending appeal of fraud conviction
A former Halifax hospital CEO convicted of fraud has been granted bail one day after being sentenced to five months in jail.
-
Newfoundland wildfires could be sign of what climate change has in store for province
A climatologist says the wildfires that have been burning for more than two weeks in central Newfoundland could be a sign of what's to come as the province feels the impacts of climate change.
Kitchener
-
Transportation expert weighs in on roundabout safety following collision in Kitchener
Ask people driving and walking in the area of the Erb St. West and Ira Needles Blvd. roundabout, and it’s not hard to find someone with concerns or the story of a close call.
-
Paramedic staffing shortages in Waterloo region impacting patients, offload delays
Issues impacting Ontario’s healthcare system are extending beyond the hospital and into the streets as some paramedics raise concerns.
-
Sellers 'expecting yesterday's prices': Canadians cope with a correcting housing market
After a series of interest rate hikes implemented by the Bank of Canada, housing markets are now facing a 'significant' correction. CTVNews.ca spoke to Canadians who are now struggling to make the goal of purchasing a home, or selling one, a reality.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | B.C. cop stalked ex-girlfriend for years using police computers, misconduct probe finds
A high-ranking B.C. officer used police resources to conduct at least 92 searches on his ex-girlfriend and her family while stalking her over a period of five years, according to documents exclusively obtained by CTV News.
-
Clearwater emergency room closing for 8 nights, 3 days after it closed for 5
Three days after it returned to 24-hour operation following five straight nights of overnight closures, an emergency department in the B.C. Interior is closing again. This time, it will be closed for eight nights in a row.
-
Lithium ion batteries blamed for 2 SRO fires in Vancouver
Firefighters responded to two fires at single-room occupancy hotels in Vancouver this week, both caused by lithium ion batteries – an increasing concern across the city.
Vancouver Island
-
'It's angering': Victoria restaurants claim food delivery service owes them thousands
Several Victoria restaurants that were hoping to support a local delivery service say they're out thousands of dollars since the company has failed to pay them.
-
Firefighters rescue injured window washer from Victoria highrise
A window washer had to be rescued Thursday after suffering an injury while on the side of a Victoria highrise.
-
'What it means to be a firefighter': Scholarship established in memory of Central Saanich assistant fire chief
The Central Saanich Firefighters Association has established a scholarship in honour of Assistant Fire Chief Forrest Owens who died from cancer in his home on June 21 at the age of 64.