Battle brewing in rural Manitoba after councillor ousted by fellow members

Coun. Donna Cox was elected councillor in the RM of Thompson in October 2022. Coun. Donna Cox was elected councillor in the RM of Thompson in October 2022.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay

In Thursday's attack, a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over another mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island