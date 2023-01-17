Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund supporting community health centre in Winnipeg

A community health centre in Winnipeg is one of 11 new grant recipients for the Bell Let’s Talk Diversity Fund.

On Tuesday, Bell Let’s Talk announced $1.1 million in new grants from its Diversity Fund to support organizations that work to end the stigma around mental illness, and improve access to culturally-informed support for Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities.

Eleven organizations from around the country have been selected as grant recipients, including Mount Carmel Clinic, which will receive $100,000. This clinic, located on Main Street, provides community-centred care by providing accessible programs, resources and health services.

Every year, Mount Carmel Clinic provides care to thousands of people in Winnipeg’s North End.

“We work from a no-judgment perspective,” said Bobbette Shoffner, executive director of Mount Carmel Clinic.

“So we don’t ask why you’re coming here, we ask how we can help serve you.”

Shoffner said the money will strengthen the clinic’s sensitive, culturally-relevant and Elder-led healthcare programming and services. She added it will also allow Mount Carmel to enhance community engagement and connections through Indigenous ways of being, doing and knowing.

“It means a great deal to us that Bell Let’s Talk has stepped out with us in this kind of a way,” she said.

Bell Let’s Talk Day takes place on Jan. 25.