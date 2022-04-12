Blizzard prompts Winnipeg Jets to postpone Wednesday's game

The Winnipeg Jets have become the latest group to be impacted by the upcoming blizzard in Manitoba.

The NHL team announced that the game scheduled for Wednesday at Canada Life Centre against the Seattle Kraken has been postponed due to the extreme weather expected in the city this week. The decision was made following a discussion with the NHL.

The game will be played on May 1 at 1 p.m. at the Canada Life Centre, which the team said will avoid any disruption to the NHL’s current regular season schedule.

“The Jets will travel to Florida today to avoid any possibility that the extreme weather could disrupt their travel for their road games against the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning this weekend,” the team said in a statement.