'Blown away': Volunteers pump water, care for animals from flooded Steinbach animal rescue

An animal rescue in Steinbach is thanking the public for its help after it was forced to close its doors due to heavy rain in the area Tuesday.

Cameron Pidsadny, a board member with Steinbach and Area Animal Rescue, said the organization started getting messages at around noon about flooding in its facility.

"One of our volunteers came back and she noticed that a lot of water was coming in from our windows," Pidsadny said.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Steinbach received 155.5 mm of rain in the past 36 hours.

Pidsadny said water came into the building and flooded the basement, almost to the first floor.

The group put out a call for help on its Facebook page.

"It was to get stuff out of the basement, get the animals out, find out where we can put the animals and get pumps and stuff," Pidsadny said.

Steinbach residents brought in six pumps to help get flood waters out the building.

Volunteers pump water from the Steinbach and Area Animal Rescue on Sept. 17, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

The rescue had nine cats and one dog on-site. A volunteer took the dog to foster it, while Clearspring Animal Hospital took in six of the cats. Another volunteer is caring for the remaining three cats.

"We just literally can't thank people enough," Pidsadny said. "It was so quick. We are so blown away by the help that we constantly get."

Pidsadny said the rescue's office will have to be closed for a bit due to the water damage.

Cats being sheltered at the Steinbach and Area Animal Rescue are moved to volunteers to be safely cared for following flooding on Sept. 17, 2024 (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)