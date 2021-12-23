Blue Bombers confirm positive COVID-19 tests following Grey Cup victory

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg Blue Bombers personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 following the team’s Grey Cup victory.

A Blue Bombers spokesperson told CTV News on Thursday that members of the organization have tested positive for the virus, but declined to answer how many cases have been confirmed.

“We have been following public health guidelines and their direction,” the spokesperson said in an email. “We won’t be offering any further comment.”

The football club beat the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton on Dec. 12 to capture their second straight championship.

Following the win, members of the team celebrated in both Hamilton and Winnipeg – including a Grey Cup celebration at I.G. Field on Dec. 15.

The club did not have a single positive test throughout the 2021 CFL season, and all players, coaches and football staff in Hamilton tested negative ahead of the Grey Cup.