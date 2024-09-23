Boil water advisory in RM of MacDonald starting Tuesday

A commercial area just outside of Winnipeg near McGillivray Boulevard will be under a boil water advisory starting late Tuesday.

The RM of MacDonald said the commercial strip on McGillivray from Brady Road to La Salle Road will be affected, and areas to the south will also be included. The advisory is to allow workers to tie in a new reservoir servicing the McGillivray Park business area.

The advisory starts at 10 p.m. on Tuesday and will be in place until construction is finished.

All water used for consumption should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it is used.

The public will be notified when the water no longer presents a public health risk.