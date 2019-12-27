ST. MALO - A line break prompted a Boil Water Advisory for the St. Malo water system Friday.

The advisory stated a break in a water line led to the loss of water pressure in the distribution system. It said depressurization could compromise the safety of the water supply.

Until further notice, residents are advised to bring all water used for consumption to a “roaring boil” for at least one minute prior to using. This includes water used for preparing food such as washing fruits and vegetables, and brushing teeth.

The advisory said adults and older children who are able to avoid swallowing water can wash, bathe, or shower; however young children should be sponge-bathed.

The Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect until the water supplied by the system no longer presents a risk to public health.

The advisory was issued by the Medical Officer of Health, Manitoba Health and the Office of Drinking Water, and Manitoba Conservation and Climate.