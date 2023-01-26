Bomb threat reported at Thompson school, youth facing charges: RCMP

A male youth is in custody and facing charges after a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a school in Thompson, Man., on Wednesday.

According to RCMP, officers were called to R.D. Parker Collegiate at 12:15 p.m. after a note containing a bomb threat was found at the school.

Mounties and the Thompson Fire Department searched the school for suspicious packages, but found none. The school was cleared at 3:15 p.m., and staff were allowed to return.

RCMP said their investigation identified a student at the school as a suspect. He was arrested at his home and is currently in custody. He is facing charges of uttering threats and public mischief.

The charges against the youth have not been proven in court.