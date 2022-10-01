Bombers defence dominates, Collaros tosses four TDs in 31-13 win over Riders

Schoen scored his 11th TD of the season, which set a CFL record for a rookie receiver. (Source: TSN) Schoen scored his 11th TD of the season, which set a CFL record for a rookie receiver. (Source: TSN)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

Russia said Saturday it has withdrawn its troops from the once-occupied city of Lyman, as Ukraine's eastern counteroffensive recaptures more territory. Russia's Tass and RIA news agencies, citing the Russian defense ministry, made the announcement.

Artillery craters are seen in the field from an aerial view in the recently liberated area of Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance

Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.

Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest U.S. storms

Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage from its strike there as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.

Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist

Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island