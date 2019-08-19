The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Oakland Raiders will be hosting a viewing party at the Forks when the Raiders take on the Green Bay Packers at IG Field Thursday.

The Packers and Raiders are facing off in a week 3 pre-season NFL game, with kickoff schedule for 7:00 p.m. at IG Field.

The viewing party will be open to the public and the entrance will be a cash or food donation to Winnipeg Harvest.

The party will be held at the Forks Festival Field from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. There will be a live-feed of the game, a live DJ before kickoff and at half time, food vendors, and a football toss station for kids. Beer and pop will also be available.

The Bombers said season ticket holders wearing their lanyards will get free access and exclusive discounted beverages.

Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the game.

Tickets for the game are still available at ticketmaster.ca.