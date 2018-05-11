Mayor Brian Bowman officially wants to keep his job.

With his wife Tracy by his side, Bowman arrived at city hall Friday morning to register for re-election.

The incumbent would not talk policy but said he’s running to help prepare the city as it grows towards one million people.

“The days about whispering about your pride in our city are over. We’ve been seeing that grow in the community,” he said.

Four other candidates have registered for mayor: Jenny Motkaluk, Don Woodstock, Umar Hayat and Doug Wilson.

Election day is Oct. 24.