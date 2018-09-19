Mayor Brian Bowman believes pensionable earnings for police officers should not include overtime.

If re-elected Bowman said he'd push to remove overtime when calculating an officer's pension.

The mayoral candidate said this would save $1.5 million dollars a year and could be put back into the police budget for frontline services.

Bowman said the money equals 10 to 15 new officer positions.

The mayor said this does not have to be done through collective bargaining, indicating that council can make the change.

Bowman also pledged an annual $100,000 safety and crime prevention fund for community groups.