Two men from Brampton, Ont. have been charged after allegedly stealing and crashing a semi-truck last week.

Winnipeg police said the events began to unfold Friday, Jan. 18 at 5 a.m. when a truck driver left a semi-truck running as he entered a restaurant near Brookside and Inkster Boulevards. Shortly after, two suspects got inside and drove away.

The theft was then reported to Winnipeg police.

Around 10:30 a.m. the victim spotted the stolen truck near Keewatin Street and Hekla Avenue. Officers then located the truck near the Perimeter Highway and Pipeline Road.

Police said they followed the truck to Main Street and Red River Boulevard where it began speeding. Out of concerns for public safety, officers did not engage in a police chase but were able to keep an eye on the truck from a distance.

At the Main Street and Selkirk Avenue intersection police said the stolen truck collided with four different vehicles, which caused significant damage. Officers said a two-month-old baby was inside one of the vehicles, and was transported to hospital for precautionary reasons.



The truck then went down Selkirk Avenue into oncoming traffic, and collided with three more vehicles near Salter Street. Police said the driver then lost control of the truck and collided with a steel fence nearby.

The driver and passenger then ran away, and were taken into custody shortly after.

Police have charged Gurpreet Singh Atwal, 30, with several offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation, and eight counts of failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

Karanvir Singh Kang, 30, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Police said both were detained in custody.