WINNIPEG -- Another Brandon workplace has had an employee test positive for COVID-19.

Heritage Co-op 1997 Ltd. confirmed on its Facebook page on Monday that an employee at the Brandon Agro location tested positive for the virus.

The post said the employee was experiencing symptoms at work last week and the worker was immediately sent home to self-isolate and get tested.

"We are working closely with Public Health and following the guidance they provide to protect the health and safety of our team members, customers, and the community," the post said.

As a result of the case, the company said the Brandon Agro and Westman Aerial Spraying locations are going to be closed until further notice for deep cleaning, and employees who were in close contact with the positive case are self-isolating and being referred for testing.

"We thank our customers and members for joining us as we all take the necessary precautions to stay safe."

The statement said the company wishes the employee a speedy recovery.