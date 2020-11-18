WINNIPEG -- The City of Brandon is warning residents after a city employee who had daily contact with the public tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release on Wednesday, the city said the employee worked at the Scale Building of the Eastview Landfill, and was interacting with the public daily, which included exchanging money. The employee last worked on Nov. 13, and was tested for the virus on Nov. 15.

The city is asking anyone who was at the scale between Nov. 9 and 13 to self-monitor for symptoms.

The building the employee worked in was cleaned on Wednesday, and the employee is now self-isolating at home.

The city said Public Health believes there is a low potential for spread of the virus.

This is the fourth City of Brandon employee to test positive for COVID-19. The first case was identified in August.