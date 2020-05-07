Brandon gas bar employee tests positive for COVID-19
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 5:40PM CST
WINNIPEG -- A gas bar employee in Brandon, Man., has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sobeys announced on its website on Wednesday that the employee works at the Safeway Gas Bar located on 18th Street N in Brandon. Their last day at work was April 30, according to the post.
This is the only case of COVID-19 in a Sobeys-owned store in Manitoba, according to the website.
