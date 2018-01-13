Featured
Brandon man charged for possessing child pornography
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, January 13, 2018 11:36AM CST
A man in Brandon is facing child pornography charges following a police raid at his house.
A search warrant executed by Brandon police at a residence in the 400 block of 4th Street has led to the arrest of a 43-year-old man.
Brandon police said the man has been charged with a number of child pornography related offences including making child pornography available.
He was released for a later court date.