Brandon man facing charges after attempting to stab police officer

A 34-year-old man from Brandon, Man. is facing a number of charges after police said he attempted to stab an officer Friday evening.

Around 8:17 p.m., crews were called to a hotel on 18th Street North, responding to reports that a man punched another man in the face.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, but was located shortly after. Police said he became aggressive and attempted to punch one of the responding officers, before pulling out a knife and swinging at another officer, narrowly missing him.

A Taser was deployed and police were able to apprehend the suspect.

The 34-year-old has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, resisting arrest and other weapons-related charges.

He is expected to appear in court Saturday.