WINNIPEG -- Police in Brandon, Man. said an officer was stabbed in the head with a hypodermic needle by a woman who said she wanted to kill him.

The incident happened on Thursday evening shortly after 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Queens Avenue, after police were called to a disturbance at a home.

When the first responding officer arrived, he said he could hear screaming from inside. When he went in he was met by a 25-year-old woman brandishing a hypodermic needle loaded with an unknown substance.

The woman attacked the officer and stabbed him in the head, police said.

As the two struggled, the woman said she wanted to kill the officer and encouraged other people in the home to also kill him, according to police.

The officer was able to get the suspect under control until backup arrived and took the woman into custody.

The woman was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

The officer was taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre and later released. He is continuing treatment for exposure to potentially hazardous fluids.