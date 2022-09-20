Break and enter, car theft near Brandon results in arrest of teens

Two teenagers were arrested over the weekend following the report of a break and enter into a home near Brandon.

Just before 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, the Brandon Police Service responded to a break-in at a home east of the city. Police were assisted by their canine unit, which was brought in to search the area.

During the investigation, police said they determined that car keys were stolen and a car was missing.

Just before 4 a.m., officers found the car in the 400 block of Brock Avenue. Police allege the two people inside the car ran away.

A police dog then managed to track down two suspects, who were taken into custody.

A 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old boy are scheduled to appear in court at a later date. Police note additional charges could be laid as they continue to investigate.