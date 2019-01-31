Plans for a long term drug treatment facility at the old Vimy Arena site cleared another hurdle at Winnipeg City Hall.

A year ago city council approved the sale of the property to the province to make way for the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.

Now council has voted to rezone the land for the 50-bed facility.

Dozens of community members living nearby are against the location of the facility.

In turn advocates say long term treatment is needed to fight addictions to meth and other illicit drugs.