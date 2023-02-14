Bruce Springsteen coming to Winnipeg for the first time

A rock legend is making a stop in a city he has never visited before this fall.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Tuesday that they will be bringing their tour to Winnipeg on Nov. 10, 2023.

It is Springsteen’s first performance in Winnipeg in his career. Springsteen’s tour, which recently began in Florida, is his first tour since The River Tour in 2016-2017.

Those interested in purchasing tickets for the tour will have to register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, which is intended to make it easier for fans to get tickets, and harder for resellers and bots, according to a news release. The program will accept registrations until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. ET (10:59 p.m. CT), with tickets going on sale on Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.

“Registration does not guarantee tickets – we expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available,” reads a message on Ticketmaster’s website. “A lottery-style process will determine which registered fans receive a unique access code and which are put on the waitlist. Receiving a code doesn’t guarantee tickets.”

Springsteen, 73, is best-known for hits Born to Run, Thunder Road, Dancing in the Dark, Hungry Heart and Born in the USA, among many others.

In addition to Winnipeg, Springsteen and the E Street Band will also perform in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Montreal, along with two concerts in Toronto.