Building goes up in flames in Winnipeg's Point Douglas area

Firefighters on scene of the building fire that’s sending plumes of black smoke into the sky. Firefighters on scene of the building fire that’s sending plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5

The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island