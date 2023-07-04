Building goes up in flames in Winnipeg's Point Douglas area

A building in Winnipeg’s Point Douglas area has gone up in flames in a major fire on Tuesday morning.

At 5:08 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene at an industrial building on Sutherland Avenue at Maple Street North.

Due to the size of the fire, a third alarm was called, which means three complements were brought to the scene. This includes three aerial ladders and up to 15 other pieces of equipment or vehicles.

Crews are trying to contain the fire to the building and extinguish it safely. Firefighting efforts will continue throughout the day.

Images from the scene show firefighters on scene of a major building fire that’s sending plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Those who live in the area should close their windows and protect their home’s air quality.

Sutherland between Maple Street North and Argyle Street North will be closed all morning. Other nearby roads may be affected throughout the day.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians should avoid the area.