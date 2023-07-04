Building goes up in flames in Winnipeg's Point Douglas area
A building in Winnipeg’s Point Douglas area has gone up in flames in a major fire on Tuesday morning.
At 5:08 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene at an industrial building on Sutherland Avenue at Maple Street North.
Due to the size of the fire, a third alarm was called, which means three complements were brought to the scene. This includes three aerial ladders and up to 15 other pieces of equipment or vehicles.
Crews are trying to contain the fire to the building and extinguish it safely. Firefighting efforts will continue throughout the day.
Images from the scene show firefighters on scene of a major building fire that’s sending plumes of black smoke into the sky.
Those who live in the area should close their windows and protect their home’s air quality.
Sutherland between Maple Street North and Argyle Street North will be closed all morning. Other nearby roads may be affected throughout the day.
Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians should avoid the area.
Corrections head questioned how Mendicino was kept in dark over Bernardo transfer
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
RoseAnne Archibald calls for reinstatement after removal as AFN national chief
RoseAnne Archibald is calling on supporters to tell their chiefs and councils to reinstate her after she was voted out as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations last week.
Lac-Megantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster
Ten years after a runaway train derailed and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Que., residents are still waiting for a promised railway bypass, and they fear the increasing number of railcars carrying hazardous materials through their town will lead to another disaster.
Meta is set to take on Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Meta is poised to unveil a new app that appears to mimic Twitter, a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
What can Canada learn from Australia's bid to make big tech pay for news?
Canadian lawmakers are locked in a dispute with internet technology companies over a law that would compel them to pay news publishers for content, years after a similar regulatory saga played out in Australia.
Home ownership got a tiny bit more affordable at start of 2023 — but housing crisis still raging: RBC report
It recently got a tiny bit more affordable to own a home in Canada — but according to RBC economists, the affordability crisis is still raging in many parts of Canada.
16-year-old boy dead after stabbing at Hamilton family gathering, cousin charged with murder
A family gathering in Hamilton Sunday night ended in tragedy after a 22-year-old man fatally stabbed his 16-year-old cousin, say police.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
What emails reveal about the communication around the Paul Bernardo transfer, RoseAnne Archibald asks for reinstatement, a grocery rebate is coming, and was the Titan sub doomed from the start?
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
-
A facelift for a frog: Much loved Regina sculpture being restored
A much loved sculpture that's been featured on the front lawn of the University of Regina College Avenue Campus since the 1970s is getting a well deserved restoration.
-
'Plains, Trains and Lines of Sight' the focus of new Regina art exhibit
The Lobby Gallery located in The Regina Performing Arts Centre is featuring a show centered on a regular sight in Saskatchewan – passing trains.
-
Regina Chamber Music Festival brings artistic community together, organizers say
The 2023 Regina Chamber Music Festival has kicked off with a sunrise serenade that took place in Wascana Park.
-
Saskatoon man walks away after serious crash on Circle Drive
A vehicle caught fire on Saskatchewan Crescent on Monday after apparently veering off Circle Drive.
-
Saskatoon police seek tips about 16-year-old homicide
Investigators with the Saskatoon Police Service are renewing public calls for information about a 16-year-old homicide investigation.
-
Charges laid after Prince Albert man seriously injured in alleged stabbing
A 37-year-old Prince Albert man was charged with aggravated assault following an alleged stabbing in the city’s east flat area on Friday.
-
MIndemoya Hospital reopens; health official says more work to be done
Patients at the Manitoulin Health Centre have a new emergency room at their fingertips, thanks to work that was done at the MIndemoya Hospital but one health official says their work is far from over.
-
Maple Leafs sign Tyler Bertuzzi to one-year, $5.5M deal
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year, $5.5 million contract.
-
Active fires in the north decrease, two new fires identified Monday
Ontario fire officials say the little rain the region received this weekend did not improve the wildfire situation in the north.
-
-
-
Missing Red Deer seniors found dead in Crowsnest Pass
A pair of seniors reported missing last week have been found dead.
-
Five-month-long construction project on Broadview Avenue begins Tuesday
Starting Tuesday, the city will begin a five-month construction project in the east end where crews will work 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
-
'Multi-day heat event' begins in Toronto
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of Ontario, including Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, and Niagara, York, and Durham regions.
-
-
Woman's body found in southeast Calgary park
Calgary police say a woman was found dead in a southeast park Tuesday morning.
-
Hundreds volunteer to clean up after tornado hits south central Alberta
Clean up continues in Mountain View County after a terrifying tornado touched down between Didsbury and Carstairs on Canada Day.
-
Bull rider dies at rodeo event on Stoney Nakoda First Nation
A young bull rider is dead after suffering what appeared to be a head injury Sunday evening at the Chiniki Rodeo Grounds on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
-
Two people remain missing in Rivière-Éternité: search resumes on Tuesday morning
The search resumed on Tuesday morning for the two people who disappeared last Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, in the Saguenay region, when they were probably swept away by a landslide. Quebec provincial police (SQ) has yet to identify a man and a woman.
-
WEATHER | Heat warnings issued for several Quebec regions this week
Special weather statements with heat warnings were issued early on Tuesday by Environment Canada for Wednesday and for Thursday in several regions of Quebec.
-
Journalist Denise Bombardier has died at the age of 82
Author, journalist and columnist Denise Bombardier died Tuesday morning at the age of 82.
-
HEAT WARNING | Humidex in Ottawa could hit low 40s this week
Environment Canada says temperatures this week could reach highs in the low 30s with humidex values in the low 40s.
-
Chinatown residents in Ottawa frustrated after statues defaced or stolen
Several art installations in Ottawa's Chinatown neighbourhood have been defaced or stolen since they were installed earlier this year.
-
Carleton Place hospital closing ER Monday night
The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital is again closing its emergency department because of an ongoing nursing shortage.
-
Royal Canadian Navy ships leave Halifax to join NATO in Baltic mission
Two Royal Canadian Navy warships sailed out of Halifax harbour Sunday, bound for the Baltic region where they will join a NATO mission aimed at deterring Russian aggression.
-
'You're going to have to pay it no matter what': Maritimers come to terms with federal carbon tax
Two days after the federal carbon tax took effect in Atlantic Canada, residents of Saint John, N.B., are coming to terms with their new reality at the pumps.
-
-
Waterloo region under heat warning
Environment Canada has placed nearly all of Ontario under a heat warning as more hot humid air moves into the province. Here's what you need to know.
-
Nine-year-old Cambridge cyclist aims to ride 100 km for cancer research
For the past three years, a Cambridge, Ont. boy has been travelling incredible distances on two wheels – all in support of cancer research.
-
Explosions to go off near Brantford Laurier campus for film production
Those on and around Brantford's Laurier campus might see some explosions in the coming days, but shouldn't be worried.
-
‘I don’t scare easy’: Sky-diving great-grandmother celebrates 99th birthday in B.C.
At almost 99 years old, Lucy Koenig is still up for an adventure. To celebrate her birthday, the thrill-seeking senior decided to make it memorable by jumping tandem from an airplane with her great-grandson.
-
Palliative care doctor calls for broader change as province discusses allowing MAiD at St. Paul’s Hospital
Allowing medically assisted dying at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver isn't good enough, says a palliative care doctor who wants to see an end to all religious exemptions that force patients in B.C. to transfer in order to access MAiD.
-
Man shot dead in Coquitlam
One man is dead after a shooting in Coquitlam Sunday evening.
-
Victoria crews extinguish large fire in Burnside Gorge neighbourhood
Victoria firefighters say they were met with "towering flames" when they arrived at the scene of a fire on Government Street Sunday night.
-
95-year-old veteran refuses to retire after encouraging community service
Whether you’re 95 or “not yet nine,” Gerry Ratchford says it’s never too early or late to make a positive difference.
-
Check your tickets: 2 B.C. residents won 7-figure lottery prizes on Canada Day
Two B.C. residents became millionaires this Canada Day, and three others took home substantial lottery prizes of their own.