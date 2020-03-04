Bundle up Winnipeg… Snow is on the way
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 3:37PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The balmy weather has been nice while it lasted, but a clipper is moving in and it's bringing along some unsavory weather.
There is a snowfall warning in effect for Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba, with an estimated 10-15 cm of snowfall expected.
The heavy snow falling in Riding Mountain will spread southeast Wednesday evening, with changing and deteriorating conditions expected to last into Thursday morning.
-with files from CTV's Colleen Bready