WINNIPEG -- The balmy weather has been nice while it lasted, but a clipper is moving in and it's bringing along some unsavory weather.

There is a snowfall warning in effect for Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba, with an estimated 10-15 cm of snowfall expected.

The heavy snow falling in Riding Mountain will spread southeast Wednesday evening, with changing and deteriorating conditions expected to last into Thursday morning.

-with files from CTV's Colleen Bready