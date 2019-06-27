

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg Transit said service to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers game on Thursday will be reduced.

In a tweet, it says this is because of a “higher than normal number of bus operator absences” on the day of the season home opener.

Due to a higher than normal number of bus operator absences today, Winnipeg Transit service to tonight’s Blue Bomber game will be reduced. This may also impact those who regularly use routes that operate to the University of Manitoba on their commute home this evening. — Winnipeg Transit (@winnipegtransit) June 27, 2019

In a statement, the Amalgamated Transit Union said it’s been told that Winnipeg Transit is properly funded and staffed, but if this isn’t the case, it should make an appeal to council for additional funding.

“Operators wait daily on report and spareboard waiting to be assigned for work, so we're unclear why this is happening,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, Transit hasn't reached out to the ATU or the Blue Bombers at this point.”

Winnipeg Transit said the reduction in service could also affect those who ride the routes that run to the University of Manitoba.

The transit union said bus drivers won’t enforce or inform riders to pay fares on Thursday, after it rejected a second contract offer from the city.