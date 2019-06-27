Bus service to Bomber home opener to be reduced amid contract dispute
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 4:38PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 4:46PM CST
Winnipeg Transit said service to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers game on Thursday will be reduced.
In a tweet, it says this is because of a “higher than normal number of bus operator absences” on the day of the season home opener.
In a statement, the Amalgamated Transit Union said it’s been told that Winnipeg Transit is properly funded and staffed, but if this isn’t the case, it should make an appeal to council for additional funding.
“Operators wait daily on report and spareboard waiting to be assigned for work, so we're unclear why this is happening,” the statement said.
“Unfortunately, Transit hasn't reached out to the ATU or the Blue Bombers at this point.”
Winnipeg Transit said the reduction in service could also affect those who ride the routes that run to the University of Manitoba.
The transit union said bus drivers won’t enforce or inform riders to pay fares on Thursday, after it rejected a second contract offer from the city.