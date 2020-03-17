Byelection for school trustees suspended due to COVID-19
An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo. (Source: iStock, DONGSEON_KIM)
WINNIPEG -- The byelection, which was scheduled to happen for Wards 3 and 4 for the Winnipeg School Division, has been suspended due to concerns over COVID-19
In a new release, the city said election officials determined it was necessary to postpone the vote to "maintain the health, safety, and well-being of the public and all election staff."
Votes were scheduled to be held at Wolseley School at 511 Clifton St., Mulvey School at 750 Wolseley Ave., Millennium Library-Buchwald Room at 251 Donald St., Ecole LaVerendrye-Learning Commons at 290 Lilac St., Ecole River Heights at 1350 Grosvenor Ave., and Carpathia School at 300 Carpathia Ave.
Election officials will provide updates when they become available.