WINNIPEG -- Frigid weather is taking its toll on vehicles with CAA Manitoba reporting high call volumes and increased wait times.

The company is currently focusing their attention on roadside assistance for drivers in unsafe conditions.

The CAA reports rescuing 1200 members Sunday, with an average wait time of 89 minutes.

For people looking for a boost at home they may be out of luck. CAA has temporarily suspended at-home services so they can keep their vehicles free to help stranded drivers.