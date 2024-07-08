WINNIPEG
    • Calgary company purchases Delta 9's cannabis debt

    A Calgary-based company has officially purchased the debt of a Manitoba-based cannabis chain.

    SNDL Inc. announced on Friday it had completed the purchase of the debt held by Delta 9 Cannabia from Connect First and Servus Credit Union. According to a news release, SNDL bought the debt for $28,138,284.

    “As a result of the Debt Acquisition, SNDL has become Delta 9's senior secured creditor with a first priority security interest in all of the assets of Delta 9 and certain Delta 9 subsidiaries,” said a news release touting the sale.

    Delta 9’s total debt owed to SNDL now sits at over $40 million.

    Last year, the company laid off 40 workers due to struggles with its cultivation and wholesale outlets.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

