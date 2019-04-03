

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police found $10,000 worth of meth after responding to a report of a man trying to steal a bike outside a residence in the 200 block of Burrows Avenue Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene just after 4:00 p.m. Officers found a mini-van at the rear of the home with two adult passengers inside. Police said a man in the back of the van was beside a mountain bike and a reciprocating saw.

Both people were placed under arrest.

Police found a third suspect nearby and allege he had a significant amount of meth on him, worth about $10,000 on the street according to a police estimate. Police also seized a scale and a switch-blade knife.

Michael John Desmarais, 27, was charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, and possession of the proceeds of crime, among other charges.

He was detained in custody.

Jolene Kristen Pottinger, 27, was charged with failure to comply with recognizance and one outstanding warrant for arrest. She was detained in custody.

Police said the third suspect was not charged.