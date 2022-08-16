Calls to twin Trans-Canada Highway between Manitoba and Ontario grow
Family members of a father and son from northwestern Ontario killed in a collision on Highway 1 near Falcon Lake, Man. are calling for improvements to make the section of road safer.
A roadside memorial along the busy and undivided section of the Trans-Canada marks the spot where the tragedy struck more than three years ago.
Mark Lugli, 54, and his son Jacob, 17, were heading west from their home in Dryden, Ont. on the morning of Jul. 21, 2019, to a golf tournament in Selkirk, Man. when they were killed in a horrific collision that has their family and many others calling for change.
Peter Lugli, Mark’s brother and Jacob’s uncle, just sent an open letter on the issue to Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson.
“Given the increase in traffic along that stretch of road over the years, Manitoba should frankly mimic what Ontario’s been doing which is committing to twinning that part of the road,” Peter said in an interview from his home in Seattle.
He said the family learned the driver of an eastbound vehicle was trying to make a left turn at Barren Lake Road.
According to initial reports from RCMP, to avoid a crash, the driver of an eastbound semi-truck behind it crossed into the westbound lane, into oncoming traffic.
“The net effect of all of that was a head-on collision with Mark and Jacob and we were told that they’d perished instantly,” Peter said.
A small portion of the Trans-Canada has since been slated to be twinned between the Ontario boundary and Kenora, Ont. since the collision occurred.
“The day that happened even my neighbour said she felt her whole house shake,” said Joan Dion, who lives with her husband John in their cottage at Barren Lake.
They often have to make the difficult left turn onto the road in the same spot Mark and Jacob were killed and would also like Manitoba to twin the 17 kilometres of single-lane highway on its side of the border.
“They should have at least signs here, ‘local cottagers turning’ or something so people know,” John said. “Because people don’t know, especially if it’s their first time they come here, that you make a turn here.”
A provincial spokesperson said while Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure will consider improvements along the highway, they said the stretch of road where the collision occurred has significant topographical challenges because it’s located on the crest of a hill between two lakes.
Doyle Piwnuik, Manitoba’s Transportation and Infrastructure Minister, said the province is “in the early stages” of exploring how the road could be twinned.
“Our department is looking at the possibility of what we need to do next and looking at possible design,” Piwnuik said Monday at an unrelated road announcement. “It’s a lot of work there. There’s going to be a lot of, when it comes to rocks, there’s a lot of topography we have to deal with.”
People who travel it regularly said improvements are long overdue.
“I think it serves us all as Canadians that it be twinned, for reasons of safety,” said Bonny Skene, a resident of Dryden, Ont. who added her name to Lugli’s letter on behalf of concerned Manitoba-bound motorists from northwestern Ontario. “I’m encouraged by the interest demonstrated by the Infrastructure Minister. I hope that steps will be taken to look at it in a timely way.”
Mark was a school principal in Dryden, Jacob a promising young golfer. Both enjoyed the outdoors. Both are now greatly missed.
“It gives us cold comfort to think that we’ll think about doing it in the future,” Peter said.
For family members the road needs safety improvements sooner rather than later to prevent another tragedy.
The driver of the semi in the collision is set to appear in a Winnipeg court Aug. 24 on two counts of careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
Manitoba Prosecution Services said the matter is scheduled for sentencing but no pleas have been entered yet.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet, once considered a front-runner to become pope, has been accused of sexual assault and is among a list of clergy members and diocesan staff named in a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec. A woman identified as 'F.' in court documents tabled on Tuesday accused Ouellet of several incidents of unwanted touching.
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence
A growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former U.S. president.
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children may need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage at some pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
Why is ArriveCan still mandatory, and what is Ottawa's plan for the app?
The glitch-prone app touted as an efficient border tool early in the pandemic has become a punching bag for critics who question its utility -- but ArriveCan may be here to stay.
B.C. man among first approved for Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program still waiting for compensation
A B.C. man, who was among the first Canadians approved for Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program, says he is frustrated with the length of time it is taking to receive compensation.
Lead investigator in N.S. mass shooting says he stands by political interference accusations
The senior Mountie who made allegations of political meddling in the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting defended his position to members of parliament Tuesday.
BREAKING | Wolves apparently freed on purpose, Vancouver zoo says amid ongoing recapture efforts
The wolves that were found outside their enclosure at the Greater Vancouver Zoo Tuesday appear to have been freed on purpose, according to officials.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
Scientists plan the resurrection of an animal that's been extinct since 1936
Almost 100 years after its extinction, the Tasmanian tiger may live once again. Scientists want to resurrect the striped carnivorous marsupial, officially known as a thylacine, which used to roam the Australian bush.
Regina
-
Scam involving death threats, graphic images over text detected in Regina: RPS
An ongoing online scam that threatens people’s safety and lives has now been reported in the Queen City, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
'I let Rider Nation down': Riders' Garrett Marino returns to practice after 4 week suspension
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive tackle Garrett Marino made his return to practice Tuesday after serving his four game suspension from the Canadian Football League.
-
'Inclusive and affordable childcare': Government seeks to encourage unregulated childcare to get licensed
A recent federal visit to Saskatchewan sought to persuade unregulated childcare facilities to get licensed in order to receive provincial and federal benefits.
Saskatoon
-
Committee approves new vision for Farmers' Market Building
The Farmers' Market Building at River Landing is a step closer to reopening.
-
2022 Saskatoon Folk Fest returns Thursday through Saturday
Jeeyu Birch is looking forward to performing traditional Korean music with her mom and two children at this year’s edition of the Saskatoon Folk Fest.
-
'I let Rider Nation down': Riders' Garrett Marino returns to practice after 4 week suspension
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive tackle Garrett Marino made his return to practice Tuesday after serving his four game suspension from the Canadian Football League.
Northern Ontario
-
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children may need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage at some pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
-
New technology expected to improve school bus safety
With the return of classes just over three weeks away, back-to-school preparations are underway in northern Ontario, including mapping out bus routes, recruiting drivers and installing some new technology on buses.
Edmonton
-
'For Christ sake, they should slow down': Highway worker in critical condition after crash
A highway maintenance worker was taken to hospital after a crash on Monday evening.
-
Body of 14-year-old boy found in pond northwest of Edmonton
The body of the 14-year-old boy who drowned in a Whitecourt, Alta., pond on Sunday was recovered on Tuesday, RCMP told CTV News Edmonton.
-
Edmonton gondola needed better Indigenous consultation, councillor says
The sole city councillor to vote in support of a gondola across Edmonton's river valley says the outcome may have been different if there were better Indigenous consultation.
Toronto
-
Ontario man gets massive surprise after winning lottery on first-ever ticket
A 24-year-old Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket for the first time says he has been left in complete shock after winning a massive prize.
-
Severe thunderstorm, 55 mm of rain set to hit parts of southern Ontario
A severe thunderstorm warning has ended for parts of Ontario forecast to see heavy rainfall amounts of around 55 mm on Tuesday night.
-
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children may need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage at some pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
Calgary
-
Provincial police proposal brings about quarrel and questions
Alberta's Official Opposition would see the United Conservative Party's pitch for a provincial police force cuffed and locked away.
-
Proposed provincial policing plan would bolster Alberta’s rural, remote detachments
An Alberta Provincial Police Service would see sworn officers currently working in administrative positions at larger detachments redeployed to front-line roles in smaller communities, according to a proposed plan released Tuesday.
-
Inflation dips, but experts wary of celebrating just yet
While Canada and Alberta's inflation rates have dropped from a record-high peak seen in June, not all consumer prices are falling with it.
Montreal
-
Couple fears for safety after man hurls racist insults in front of their 8-year-old daughter
A family is concerned about their safety after they were berated outside of their home by a man who hurled racist abuse at them telling them to go back to Pakistan or India.
-
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet, once considered a front-runner to become pope, has been accused of sexual assault and is among a list of clergy members and diocesan staff named in a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec. A woman identified as 'F.' in court documents tabled on Tuesday accused Ouellet of several incidents of unwanted touching.
-
No plans to impose obligatory public health measures this fall: Quebec health officials
Quebec health officials say there is no plan to impose obligatory public health measures come this fall as the province launches its most recent COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign, targeting people living in CHSLDs and private seniors' residences.
Ottawa
-
Former Ottawa nurse in liver failure after accidental needle prick
Former Ottawa nurse Pam Hopkins-Dargavel is seriously ill. Her liver is failing because of an accidental needle prick 32 years ago. She is in desperate need of a liver transplant and a living donor could make all the difference.
-
Calabogie residents fighting to keep waterfront docks
Waterfront residents in Calabogie are fighting to keep their docks after the township ordered them removed.
-
Cost of living putting pressure on families despite slight decline in inflation rate
Despite some relief at the pumps last month, the high cost of living continues to squeeze Canadians’ pocketbooks.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Advice given to witness worries former judge
A former Supreme Court of Canada judge working with the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting says he's worried the federal Justice Department has been discouraging witnesses from being forthcoming with relevant evidence.
-
Health-care issues stem from cuts, decades of poor planning: emergency medicine expert
Long wait times, closed emergency departments and growing waitlists for family doctors have exposed the pressures facing the health-care system this summer – specifically on emergency medicine.
-
N.B. reports five new COVID-19-related deaths; hospital admissions stabilize
New Brunswick is reporting five more deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update.
Kitchener
-
-
City of Waterloo condemns recent hate-motivated graffiti found in region
The City of Waterloo issued a statement on Tuesday condemning hate-motivated graffiti that has been appearing across Waterloo region.
-
Fire crews advise caution after more than 100 animals were killed in two separate barn fires
Rural fire crews were busy this week after two separate barn fires north of Kitchener were responsible for the deaths of over 100 livestock. Between the two fires, 116 cattle and four horses were killed, according to fire officials.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Wolves apparently freed on purpose, Vancouver zoo says amid ongoing recapture efforts
The wolves that were found outside their enclosure at the Greater Vancouver Zoo Tuesday appear to have been freed on purpose, according to officials.
-
'Lifetime ban' for former B.C. teacher convicted in historic sex assault case involving minors
A former elementary school teacher convicted of several sex crimes involving minors has agreed he will never again teach in British Columbia's K-12 system.
-
B.C. men defrauded investors of $600K, used money to pay personal debts and bills
Three B.C. men defrauded investors of $600,000 – spending more than half of the money they obtained to finance a bogus battery business to repay personal debts, pay personal bills and make a slew of cash withdrawals.
Vancouver Island
-
Esquimalt votes to end police agreement with Victoria
The Township of Esquimalt is looking to exit its agreement with Victoria and the Victoria Police Department, which sees the two communities sharing an amalgamated police force. Esquimalt and Victoria are currently under a 10-year agreement, which is up for renewal the end of this year. On Tuesday, Esquimalt announced it will not renew the agreement and will instead pursue a new policing model.
-
Heat warning issued on Vancouver Island, temperatures could reach 35 C this week
A heat warning has been issued for parts of Vancouver Island as temperatures are expected to soar as high as 35 C this week.
-
Nanaimo helps purchase $4.2M in land to connect local parks
The Regional District of Nanaimo, along with the City of Nanaimo have come together to acquire a significant amount of land which will connect two popular parks.