ABERDEEN, UNITED KINGDOM -- Canada's Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue improved to 4-1 at the world mixed doubles curling championship with an 8-3 win over South Korea on Wednesday.

Einarson and Gushue suffered their first loss earlier Wednesday when they dropped an 8-5 decision to Australia's Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt.

Against South Korea's Ji Yoon Kim and Si Woo Moon, Canada scored three in the sixth end and one in the seventh to break open a close game.

"It definitely feels good to bounce back after a loss this morning," said Einarson. "We made some really nice shots out there and put some pressure on them."

Canada, Italy and Scotland are tied for top spot in Group A at 4-1. The Canadians square off against those two teams on Thursday.

Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., and Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., must finish in the top seven to secure a spot for Canada in the mixed doubles discipline at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Canada is one of 20 teams entered in the competition.

Gushue and Einarson are trying to become the first Canadian team to win gold in the event's 13-year history. Canada has reached the podium (two silver, one bronze) at the last three editions of the competition.

The top team in each 10-team pool advances to the semifinals. The second- and third-place teams in each pool will cross over and play qualification games.

Competition continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021.