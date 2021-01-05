WINNIPEG -- Though the holiday rush may be over, Canada Post said employees at its plant in Winnipeg are working around the clock and delivering mail on weekends in order to keep up with the “heavy demand.”

A spokesperson for the Crown corporation said that Canada Post added two shifts to its plant operations on Jan. 1, in order to keep items moving through the system. They noted shifts were also added this past weekend.

Canada Post would not provide volume numbers on a local level, but said that during the two weeks leading up to Christmas its employees delivered just under 20 million parcels across Canada.

“Like they've done all year, Canada Post employees have worked incredibly hard to deliver record numbers of parcels to Canadians under difficult circumstances,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Crown corporation added that it’s doing everything it can to deliver items as quickly as possible, while also adhering to safety protocols.